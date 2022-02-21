A man who died after his body was pulled from the water off Western Avenue this weekend has been identified of Efrain Bartolon Perez, 29, of Gloucester, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
“Foul play is not suspected,” said Essex District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball in an email. When asked if police have any idea how Perez came to be in the water, Kimball said they did not.
The Gloucester Police and Fire departments were dispatched at about 11:55 a.m. Saturday “to Western Harbor for a reported body in the water,” Kimball said.
Crews attempted to resuscitate the victim, police Chief Edward Conley said.
Deputy Fire Chief Tom LoGrande said the man was found in an area between the Gloucester Fisherman’s Wives Memorial and the Avis Murray Tennis Courts. He referred further inquiries to the Police Department.
The man was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Kimball said.
The State Police detective unit assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office and Gloucester Police are investigating.
