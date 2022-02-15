ESSEX — Essex Elementary School's all-new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system is now running throughout the school.
Work was completed this month, Town Planner Dana Menon said in a prepared statement.
Thanks to its fresh-air intake capabilities, the school's new HVAC system is projected to save 72,988 kilowatt-hours annually, or about $25,866 in energy costs.
Half of the system was installed last spring to circulate air in the east wing of the school and the gymnasium.
“Phase 1 and 2 of this project allowed (Manchester Essex Regional School District to reopen schools quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, while keeping students and staff safe with maximum fresh air intake" said MERSD Facility Manager Jason Waldron in a prepared statement. "This new, final phase increases coverage of the new controls system to the entire school."
In July, the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources Green Communities program gave Essex a third grant for the Essex Elementary HVAC project worth $140,400. Green Communities chipped in $331,000 in 2017 and 2018. National Grid also granted $9,600 in incentives for the project's final phase.
"The town is thrilled to have this opportunity to support the excellence and safety of our schools," said Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen. "These grants have been a hugely successful partnership with the School District."