ESSEX — Saying the possible purchase of an 11.5-acre parcel at 30 Apple St. would only serve to benefit Essex, selectmen voted unanimously last Monday to let Town Meeting decide the fate of the $1.15 million land acquisition plan.
The property in question is adjacent to the town’s Department of Public Works and transfer station. Currently, access to the DPW yard is made by travel over an aging culvert on Landing Road, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
“There is a concern with erosion and deterioration,” said Zubricki.
Meeting last Monday, Oct. 24, selectmen voted to close the Fall Town Meeting warrant, of which the land purchase is one item.
Fall Town Meeting will take place on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
While Zubricki said travel over the culvert is safe, the town wants to make access even safer; something he said that would be addressed by the property purchase.
A petition for the idea was recently submitted by former Selectman Lisa O’Donnell. The petition asks Town Meeting to back the plan.
O’Donnell said if the 30 Apple St. property were to be owned by the town, it would give Essex options for its use; including providing a second access to the DPW yard and the transfer station, potentially having a land trust to oversee the property, or even as a future land sale to benefit Essex.
The upcoming vote on the property purchase will need a two-thirds majority to win Town Meeting approval, she said.
“The town is land poor,” said O’Donnell. “There’s not a downside to this plan. I’ve heard support from a lot of people. There’s been a lot of interest in purchasing this. Having access from Apple Street would be helpful.
“I’m hopeful it will pass.”
Town Meeting to decide purchase
Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen said the petition advocating for the purchase has 177 valid signatures of resident registered voters which have been certified by Town Clerk Pamela Thorne.
The parcel falls under the state’s Chapter 61a jurisdiction, which deems such property be used for agricultural and horticultural uses.
Pereen says under the terms of the possible land sale, there is no negotiation on the price of the acquisition.
“This is appealing to the town (since) the town is land poor,” said Pereen.
At their meeting last Monday, selectmen spoke with a potential developer who wants to propose access rights in exchange for the waiver of the town’s first refusal. An executive closed-door meeting was also held by selectmen to discuss the matter.
Selectmen Peter Phippen and Guy Bradford joined Pereen in voting to place the purchase question on the Town Meeting agenda.
The property is now under agreement with residential developer Berry LLC, Novak LLC with the stated intent of development. The town has the right of first refusal. Alan Berry represents CP Homes and Jeff Novack represents Novack Properties.
Land buy would not raise taxes
Pereen said the purchase would not lead to higher taxes, adding the town would finance the acquisition with existing municipal funds.
“We do have the money,” she said. “The money would come out of the sale of real estate funds. This will not increase taxes.”
Pereen said the plan makes sense.
“The property is already contiguous to the town’s DPW yard and the transfer station,” she said.
Phippen said 30 Apple St. would be a prize acquisition for Essex.
“It’s a valuable piece of property,” he said.
Phippen added access to the DPW yard and the transfer station via Landing Road is a concern, citing the age of the culvert.
“I don’t think it’s in bad shape but at some point, it may need to be replaced,” Phippen said. “At that point, we’d have to (decide) whether or not we would need to do something. It’s just sort of an insurance policy.”