ESSEX — This Monday evening, all registered voters in town are invited to let their voices be heard regarding a variety of issues at Fall Town Meeting.
Voters will be asked to consider several purchases and hires, including a designer to create a new pavilion at Centennial Grove; catchers of green crabs, an invasive species ravaging local marsh and overwhelming other species of marine life; and a sidewalk snow removal track for public works.
They will also be asked to pay to have town police trained in the use of body and vehicle cameras, as well as other training mandated by the state to meet state Police Reform Law requirements.
The meeting will be held in the gym at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., at 7:30 p.m. Masks are required to attend Town Meeting per order of the Board of Health and will be available if a voter needs one. Social distancing measures will be enforced.
Here is a summary of the full, 23-article warrant:
1: Amend town bylaws governing the issuing of town parking stickers.
2: Retain a consultant to aid Planning Board and town planner with an analysis of the town’s zoning bylaws.
3. Amend fee schedules in bylaws for electric, plumbing, building and gas works.
4. Purchase and install municipal permitting software, and pay fiscal 2022 costs.
5. Pay for renovation of the tennis courts at Memorial Park.
6. Provide monetary assistance for the restoration of the Cogswell’s Grant barn complex on Spring Street.
7. Pay for repair or replacement of roofs at Chebacco Terrace.
8. Retain a designer to design and oversee construction of a new pavilion at Centennial Grove.
9. Increase the Police Department budget to cover wages and costs related to training to meet state Police Reform Law mandates.
10: Pay for training for police body and vehicle camera usage.
11: Purchase and equip a sidewalk snow removal tractor for Public Works.
12: Pay to implement Essex’s share of regional information technology services offered by Danvers.
13: Add money to some or all of the town’s capital improvement funds.
14: Establish a new revolving fund for the Council on Aging for its fees and payments for classes and trips.
15: Create a stabilization fund for offsetting budgeted costs for the Manchester Essex Regional School District.
16: Replenish the sewer maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022.
17: Replenish the water maintenance line item in the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022.
18: Pay for the design, engineering and potential fixes and upgrades to the municipal sewer system.
19: Fund the hiring of duly-licensed private parties to trap and dispose of green crabs within Essex.
20: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal year 2022.
21: Fund the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits.
22: Amend the fiscal year 2022 operating budgets for the general, water enterprise and sewer enterprise funds, and take any related action.
23: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years.
