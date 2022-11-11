ESSEX — Fall Town Meeting on Monday will consider 20 articles ranging from relatively routine financial transactions to the possible $1.15 million purchase of an open space parcel on Apple Street.
The special Town Meeting will take place Nov. 14 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Essex Elementary School gym.
Article 11 directs the town to raise from available funds and borrow a sum of money to purchase the property at 30 Apple St.
Select Board Chairwoman Ruth Pereen said Article 11 should receive the most discussion at the meeting.
“Every vote matters,” she said. “Every single person’s vote matters. It’s really that simple.”
The 11.5 acre parcel falls under the state’s Chapter 61a jurisdiction, which deems such property be used for agricultural and horticultural uses.
Last month selectmen voted unanimously to let Town Meeting decide the fate of the $1.15 million land acquisition plan.
The property is adjacent to the town’s Department of Public Works and transfer station. Access to the DPW yard is made by traveling over an aging culvert, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
The plan, according to town officials, is to create an alternative access to the DPW yard and transfer station from Apple Street.
“The Town Meeting warrant is provided in advance so if people have questions, they can contact me at Town Hall,” said Zubricki.
Zubricki has said while travel over the culvert is safe, the town wants to make access even safer; something he says that would be addressed by the property purchase.
The measure gives the town the first right of refusal on the purchase of the site (Assessors’ Map 142, Lot 8) and allows selectmen to enter into all agreements and to execute the legal means necessary to acquire the land.
Another measure, Article 12, asks that money to be added to the town’s building capital improvements and recreational capital improvements funds. The money would possibly fund the purchase of a vehicle and “major” equipment and/or the Town Hall/library repair and maintenance fund; among other town funds.
The measure serves to place money into the town’s stabilization funds, something Zubricki describes as a relatively routine municipal action.
Fall Town Meeting Warrant
Here is a summary of the warrant articles:
1: Fund a collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 2905, AFL-CIO.
2: Increase sticker fees for use of the Transfer Station.
3: Increase existing fiscal 2023 appropriations for transfer station budget, provided that none is used to increase the recycling coordinator’s wages line.
4: Make improvements and repairs to the town transfer station, including replacement of the trash compactor; the purchase and installation of new recycling handling equipment; replacement of perimeter fencing; and repair of the transfer station building.
5: Authorize selectmen sell; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 16; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 19; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 21; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 24; 0 Caldwell Drive, Map 155, Lot 25; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 26; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 29; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 31; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 32; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 41; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 42; and 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 44 .
6: Create a stabilization fund for the establishment, maintenance, and beautification of areas under the town’s ownership or control that contribute to placemaking, such as pocket parks, streetscape improvements, plantings, banners, and the like.
7: Improve, maintain, and beautify certain areas under the town’s ownership or control.
8: Match funding for the design, construction purchase and installation of decorative street lighting along Main Street.
9: Purchase and install new, digital radios in Essex Fire Department vehicles and apparatus.
10: Retain a consultant or consultants to perform historical property surveys, to perform research data collection for said surveys, and to perform historical planning work; all to inform and advise the Essex Historical Commission.
11: Purchase the property at 30 Apple St., Assessors’ Map 142, Lot 8.
12: Add money to the town’s building capital improvements fund; and/or recreational capital improvements fund; and/or purchase of vehicles and major equipment that qualify as capital purchases fund; and/or Town Hall/Library repair and maintenance fund; and/or Conomo Point Repair, Maintenance, and Improvement fund; and/or municipal street lighting repair and maintenance fund; and/or Public Safety Building repair and maintenance fund; and/or dredging match fund; and/or town celebrations fund; and/or school apportionment fund; and/or climate change fund.
13: Amend the town’s General Bylaws to change the purpose of an existing revolving fund for the Board of Health, and increase the present spending limit of $10,000 for fiscal 2023 and following years to $50,000, until such time as Town Meeting votes to increase the same.
14: Replenish the Sewer Maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2023.
15: Replenish the Water Maintenance line item in the Water Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2023.
16: Design, engineer and construct repairs, upgrades, improvements and/or replacements to the municipal sewer system, including grinder pumps and related equipment.
17: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal year 2023.
18: Fund the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund.
19: Amend any aspect of the fiscal year 2023 operating budgets, and to raise money to effectuate any amendments made.
20: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years.