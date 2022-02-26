ESSEX — The town Finance Committee will meet with selectmen Monday night to offer a recommendation for the town's fiscal year 2023 budget.
Talks will be held during the selectmen meeting on Feb. 28, which starts at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. For more information on how to join the Zoom meeting online or by phone, visit www.essexma.org/board-selectmen.
The Finance Committee has had a tough time trying to balance budget for fiscal 2023, which starts July 1. Last month, committee members asked the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee to come up with a few scenarios to help the town save money. The district, which also has its share of budget woes this upcoming fiscal year, said it could not take one more than the $1.1 million worth of program and staffing cuts its currently considering.
According to Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen, the fiscal 2023 budget is the big-ticket item at this year's Town Meeting. The annual event is scheduled for Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St. The Town Meeting warrant has yet to be finalized.
"There's really nothing by way of asks and no projects looking to be funded (this year)," Pereen said.