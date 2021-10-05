ESSEX — Quinn Psalidas, 6, of Essex, took the crown at Topsfield Fair’s 2021 Junior King & Queen Pageant.
Quinn’s mother, Lindsey Coliver Psalidas, won the title in 1997.
“It was kind of on a whim, just for fun,” Lindsey Psalidas said of her daughter’s entry in the contest. “This was her first pageant. They asked her what she wanted to be for Halloween, what her favorite part of the fair was. We’re just all really excited for her.”
Eleven contestants from across the state participated in this year’s pageant; three boys and eight girls. Ashton Tadiello, 8, of Peabody, was named Junior King.
The Junior King and Queen will serve as representatives of the fair at local parades and other events throughout the year.
The annual competition is held for children between the ages of 5 and 8. Contestants who are asked to dress casually, are judged based on their general appearance, conduct and personality.
The Topsfield Fair runs through Monday, Oct. 11.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.