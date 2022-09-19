Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely, especially during the evening. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely, especially during the evening. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.