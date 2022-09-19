ESSEX — Four to six homes on Wood Drive were evacuated temporarily Monday morning “in an over-abundance of caution” after what police Chief Paul Francis described as a mortar was found by cleaning crew in another home near the end of the narrow remote road.
The police chief said that there was no danger to anyone in the neighborhood near Chebacco Lake.
There were no injuries and no charges are pending, Francis told reporters at a press conference at the Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Ave.
A crew working to clean on a vacant home discovered the ordnance inside the house at the southern end of Wood Drive, according to Francis. Town records refer to the home as a two-bedroom bungalow.
Essex Police and Fire and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded at 10:33 a.m. for report of an unexploded explosive device, said Francis, flanked by fire Lt. Christian Hassel and fire Chief Ramie Reader. Crews had already cleared the scene at 1:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival, we took the extra precaution of cordoning off the area,” said Francis. “We evacuated some homes right next to the home where the device was found.” They called in mutual aid and closed portions of Chebacco Lake behind the residence with the help of the Hamilton Fire Department. The Ipswich Fire Department provided station coverage.
“We allowed the State Police to do what it is they do,” said Francis, who said the FBI was also involved in the investigation.
“It was later determined that they would remove the explosive device that they found and at this time there is no danger to anybody on Wood Drive. The device has been taken out of there and the street has been opened up and the residents are now allowed back in their home.”
Francis said to determine if this was a live round, the bomb squad took some x-rays but were not 100% sure, which is why it decided to take the device and continue to x-ray the device.
Bomb Squad troopers determined the shell is an inert training round. The round will be handed over to a U.S. Navy explosive ordnance unit for disposal.
When asked if there was anything else found in the house, Francis said: “To my knowledge there were other things that were brought to their attention, but there was nothing that was going to cause anybody any danger whatsoever and they assured us.”
“In actuality, how we found out about this was the cleaning company was in there getting ready for the new owners to come in and they saw something they thought was suspicious and they brought it to the attention of all the agencies I mentioned.”
When asked what part of the house the mortar was located, Hassel said the bomb squad managed the scene and Francis said, “We didn’t go inside at that point.” The bomb squad went in but Essex officials did not.
“I want to thank our partners at the Massachusetts State Police and the FBI for their assistance with this matter,” Francis said. “Old, unexploded items like this mortar shell can be very dangerous, but that is why we have established policies and procedures for responding to these incidents safely and in collaboration with the appropriate outside agencies.”
The Essex Police Department would like to remind residents that they should call 911 if they discover any hazardous, dangerous or potentially explosive items and that they should not move, touch or attempt to transport such items. The cleaning crew in this instance did everything right, leaving the dangerous item alone and contacting properly trained authorities to render the situation safe.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at eforman@gloucestertimes.com