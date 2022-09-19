ESSEX — About six homes on Wood Drive have been evacuated after some sort of military ordnance was found in another home on the street.
A cleaning crew working on a recently sold home discovered an unknown piece of ordnance inside the house at the southern end of Wood Drive, according to police Chief Paul Francis.
Essex Police and Fire responded at 10:33 a.m. after the cleaning crew reported finding the items. The house has recently sold and was undergoing cleanout operations as the homeowners prepared for renovations.
The State Police Bomb Squad responded quickly and based on the initial findings, Essex Police and Fire ordered an evacuation of nearby homes. Approximately six homes have been evacuated and portions of Chebacco Lake have been cordoned off during the investigation, according to Francis
The evacuations are being made out of an abundance of caution.
Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available.