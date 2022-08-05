ESSEX — Due to drought conditions on Cape Ann, the Essex Water Department is asking residents and businesses to conserve water.
The department is asking its water customers to run sprinklers and has put the following restrictions in place:
- Outdoor watering allowed with a hand-held hose only between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- No washing personal cars and boats.
- No washing down sidewalks, patios, or decks.
Similar restrictions are in place in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Ipswich.
Any questions on Essex's restrictions may be directed to to the town Water Department at 978-768-6431.