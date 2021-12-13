ESSEX — A group of neighbors opposed to a proposed 150-foot cell tower on Eastern Avenue have filed a second zoning appeal in Superior Court, only this time it is taking the Planning Board, the cell tower’s developer and the site property’s owner to court.
On Dec. 7, nine neighbors living on Eastern Avenue, Haskell Court, Essex Reach Road and Cogswell Court filed an appeal of the Planning Board’s decision to grant a special permit to TowerNorth Development to build the cell tower on land owned by John E. Coughlin at 65 and 73 Eastern Ave., according to the lawsuit.
The plan has drawn opposition since it was first proposed in 2020.
“The decision should be annulled because it improperly issued a special permit that does not comply with the Essex Zoning Bylaw by allowing a cell tower in an unauthorized location with insufficient setbacks that would have an adverse effect on plaintiff’s abutting properties, despite applicants’ failure to prove a significant gap in coverage or conduct a systemic study of alternative sites,” the appeal states.
In November, this same group filed suit in Essex Superior Court, appealing the granting of four variances by the town Zoning Board of Appeals. The group argued this decision “should be annulled because it improperly granted variances from the Essex Zoning Bylaw.”
The issue in the prior appeal revolved around relief granted by the Zoning Board for the minimum requirements due to the location of the proposed tower being just within two miles of another; having a 121-foot setback to the nearest property line, instead of the required 187.5 feet based on the height of the tower; situating the tower 379 feet from the nearest home instead of the required 500 feet; and the lack of a common wall connecting accessory buildings.
“The town does not comment on pending litigation,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, when reached for comment by email. “Town counsel will not be commenting either.”
The tower’s developer, TowerNorth Development has the same West Bridgewater address as Centerline Communications, court documents say. A message left on the company’s general voicemail box and an email sent seeking comment were not answered Friday.
Court documents state the tower is proposed on a site comprised of two parcels, one 22.3 acres and another that is a little more than 3 acres.
The 73 Eastern Ave. site is the location of North Shore Mini Storage, owned by Coughlin, who would lease space to TowerNorth for the tower.
The tower site itself would comprise a little more than 2,500 square feet, and sit within a 60- by 60-foot fenced-in compound. It would be located on the southerly portion of the site, behind the self-storage buildings. The tower would carry an antenna for Verizon and space for three other wireless carriers to co-locate.
The plan needs variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Conservation Commission. The special permit does not take effect until the legal appeal of the Zoning Board’s decision is decided.
According to the Planning Board appeal, the special permit requires the applicants to substantiate six propositions: that the use is in harmony with zoning; it’s in an appropriate location; it has adequate public sewerage or water facilities or suitable soil for such; the development “will not adversely affect the neighborhood;” “that there will not be a nuisance or serious hazard to vehicles or pedestrians presented or caused by the proposed use;” and there will be adequate and appropriate facilities.
The Planning Board voted 5-0 for the plan. The lawsuit points out the Planning Board made no finding about provisions in the town’s cell tower bylaw that the towers be set back at least 150 feet from wetland boundaries, “with a minimum radius of at least ... (150) feet from the base of the tower to the edge of the woods.”
The appeal states that “the board’s decision was arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and an abuse of discretion because it granted a special permit without making the necessary findings required by statute and its own bylaws and rules.”
The appeal says the board’s decision lacked a site plan review, and was contingent on variances issued by the Zoning Board “that do not comply with the Essex Zoning Bylaw, state or federal law.”
The appeal also argued that the decision was based on “zoning relief under the Telecommunications Act,” arguing the applicant for the special permit was not a wireless services provider and was not entitled to any zoning relief under the federal telecommunications law.
The suit, filed by attorneys Daniel Hill and Dennis Murphy of Hill Law in Boston, also makes the point the decision was unreasonable because “there is no significant gap in coverage to compel zoning relief under federal law that do not comply with state law.”
The Planning Board’s decision, contained in court documents, states that: “The applicant documented a need for the facility as part of the application by illustrating the low signal areas that will be enhanced to meet FCC mandates as part of their license to operate. These findings have been reviewed by an independent engineer provided by the applicant to review the application on behalf of the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Town of Essex.”
Property owner John Coughlin could not be reached for comment on Friday. A message was left for Hill seeking further comment.
Messages were left with Essex Planning Board member Lisa O’Donnell seeking further comment.
Planning Board member Shelly Bradbury, who was elected to the board in May and whose name does not appear as part of the appeal, declined comment when reached. Bradbury had worked alongside a group called Save Essex’s Landscape in an effort to re-write the town’s cell tower zoning rules.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.