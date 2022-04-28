ESSEX — An Essex Police officer will be participating Saturday in a program aiming to build positive relationships between local youth and law enforcement.
Officer James Romeos will be one of the 50 law enforcement officers representing their communities when more than 100 North Shore and Essex County children, ages 6 to 12, participate in the inaugural Amazing Race this Saturday at Project Adventure, 719 Cabot St. in Beverly.
“We’re looking forward to interacting with the children and bridging the gap between law enforcement and civilians,” he told the Times. “We’ll work with kids on team-building activities, basically things that will benefit them in the future. There will be kids from all over Essex County, too, so it’ll afford them ability to mingle with others outside their school district.”
The officers and the children will form teams to tackle obstacle courses, rock wall climbing, and low-ropes activities, and work together to achieve goals.
“The Essex Police Department is committed to building relationships with community members, and I’m proud of Officer Romeos for representing the department at this great new event aimed at creating bonds between law enforcement and the youth,” said Essex police Chief Paul Francis in a prepared statement. “I hope all involved have a ton of fun.”
Previously, Romeos chaperoned Manchester and Essex fifth-graders during their annual trip to Camp Merrowvista in New Hampshire, for similar activities.
“Since they canceled (the Merrovista trips) due to circumstances beyond our control, (the Amazing Race) is an opportunity to rekindle the principles taught during those trips,” he said.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.