ESSEX — The town Finance Committee is prepared to take on a proposed 4.3% spending hike in the fiscal year 2023 school budget.
This comes after the Manchester Essex Regional School District turned down the committee’s request cut down its budget more than the $1.1 million it’s already considering. The town spent $8,695,830 for its share of the current fiscal school budget. The district is planning to bill the town $373,920 more in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee was expected to finalize the school district’s recommended budget at its Tuesday night.
At a meeting with selectmen Monday night, members of the Finance Committee outlined where they’re at with planning out the town’s fiscal 2023 budget. Committee Chairman Benjamin Buttrick said he expects they’ll have a finalized budget to present to selectmen in about two weeks. From there, it will be up to Town Meeting on Monday, May 2, to approve the spending.
By taking on the 4.3% increase, the town is $280,000 over its levy limit. Selectman Guy Bradford said that by doing so, he hopes it will “engender of a spirit of collaboration” between the town and the school district, specifically in “the beginning of a get-out-the-vote effort.” The district plans to request a Proposition 2 1/2 override from voters next year in order to avoid drastic cuts to programs and services.
In order to close that gap, the town will need to tighten up department spending. Buttrick told selectmen that some department heads have added “cushion” to their proposed fiscal 2023 budgets in order to cover any unforeseen costs. The Finance Committee has gone back to several in an attempt to renegotiate these figures by using actual spending data over the past three fiscal years.
One such negotiation happened Monday. The town proposed $70,000 for legal expenses in fiscal 2023, but based on previous spending, the Finance Committee notes these expenses average out to $42,000 per year. With this news, selectmen and the commmittee agreed to reduce fiscal 2023’s legal expenses to $55,000.
In total, Buttrick said he expects the town can cut around $65,000 to $70,000 of cushion from the town’s budget. Doing so does include a deal of risk management, however. If worst comes to worst, Buttrick noted the Finance Committee can dip into its own reserve funds for a quick payout if needed.
Buttrick suggested the town could empty out its newly-created apportionment fund to further balance the budget. Fall Town Meeting this year allowed the town to create the fund specifically to cover rising school costs due to an ever-increasing number of Essex students entering the district. The fund sits at $50,000 and it would need a two-thirds vote at this year’s Town Meeting in order to go into the town’s fiscal 2023 budget.
The rest of the budget can be balanced out with $160,000 in free cash. With this, the town is looking to use $565,000 from its reserve fund in fiscal 2023. Buttrick said it was well within the advisable limit for yearly free cash use.
