ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, Aug 21
7:07 a.m.: 911 call from Harry Homans Drive proved to be a false alarm.
1:09 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Western Avenue. Officer spoke to individual.
Friday, Aug. 20
4:24 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Western Avenue and transported by ambulance to the hospital a person who had fallen.
3:57 p.m.: Assistance given to the driver of a vehicle disabled on John Wise Lane.
2:56 p.m.: Check made of the welfare of a person on John Wise Avenue.
1:08 p.m.: Complaint about erratic driver on Southern Avenue. The driver was located and issued a citation.
11:13 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to call to aid a person experiencing chest pain on Belcher Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Traffic stops made on Martin Street at 9:48 a.m. and Western Avenue at 10:59 a.m. Both drivers received verbal warnings.
8:20 a.m.: Assistance given to the Fire Department on Winthrop Street.