ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Saturday, Aug 21

7:07 a.m.: 911 call from Harry Homans Drive proved to be a false alarm.

1:09 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Western Avenue. Officer spoke to individual.

Friday, Aug. 20

4:24 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Western Avenue and transported by ambulance to the hospital a person who had fallen.

3:57 p.m.: Assistance given to the driver of a vehicle disabled on John Wise Lane.

2:56 p.m.: Check made of the welfare of a person on John Wise Avenue.

1:08 p.m.: Complaint about erratic driver on Southern Avenue. The driver was located and issued a citation.

11:13 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to call to aid a person experiencing chest pain on Belcher Street. The person refused ambulance services.

Traffic stops made on Martin Street at 9:48 a.m. and Western Avenue at 10:59 a.m. Both drivers received verbal warnings.

8:20 a.m.: Assistance given to the Fire Department on Winthrop Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you