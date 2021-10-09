ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:

Saturday, Oct. 9

Building and area checks done throughout the town throughout the morning.

Friday, Oct. 8

Traffic stop on Main Street at 10:52 p.m. The driver received a verbal warning.

4:57 p.m.: Utility requested on Lufkin Point Road. Utility notified.

2:27 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency at Essex Street and Martel Road.

Citizens assisted on Western Avenue at 11: 08 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 2:21 p.m.

12:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Island Road. A vehicle was towed.

11:57 a.m.: Theft reported on John Wise Avenue. Report taken.

11:54 a.m.: Attempt made to serve papers on Lufkin Street. 

11:03 a.m.: Welfare check made on Main Street.

Building and area checks done throughout the town throughout the day.

