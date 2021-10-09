ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Saturday, Oct. 9
Building and area checks done throughout the town throughout the morning.
Friday, Oct. 8
Traffic stop on Main Street at 10:52 p.m. The driver received a verbal warning.
4:57 p.m.: Utility requested on Lufkin Point Road. Utility notified.
2:27 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency at Essex Street and Martel Road.
Citizens assisted on Western Avenue at 11: 08 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 2:21 p.m.
12:52 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Island Road. A vehicle was towed.
11:57 a.m.: Theft reported on John Wise Avenue. Report taken.
11:54 a.m.: Attempt made to serve papers on Lufkin Street.
11:03 a.m.: Welfare check made on Main Street.
Building and area checks done throughout the town throughout the day.