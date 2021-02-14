ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, Feb. 14
6:16 p.m.: Alarm on Centennial Grove Road checked.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Traffic stops were made on Eastern Avenue at 2:44 p.m., Shepard Memorial Drive at 5:20 p.m., and Southern Avenue at 7:29 p.m. All three drivers received verbal warnings.
2:37 p.m.: A woman brought a stray dog into the police station lobby and requested she be contacted when the owner was found. The owner was contacted to come get the dog. Essex does not have a leash law.
2:09 p.m.: Police gave a firefighter a courtesy ride home from the Martin Street station.
1:50 p.m.: Utility requested on Eastern Avenue. Notification made.
1:13 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a Wood Drive resident experiencing abdominal pain. The person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
11:57 a.m.: Medical aid requested for person who fell on Apple Street. The person refused ambulance transport to the hospital.
11:17 a.m.: Blind dog reported loose on School Street. The animal's owner was contacted, and picked the pet up.
11:09 a.m.: A caller reported a dog was wandering in the area of Southern Avenue. The dog went back to its yard before police arrived.
8:36 a.m.: Driver reported striking a deer the previous night at Choate and Belcher streets. No injuries reported.
3:03 a.m.: Disconnected 911 call from Spring Street confirmed to be accidental.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Friday, Feb. 12
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 6:47 and 7:33 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
7:54 p.m.: A driver will be summonsed to court on charge of driving a car after its registration was revoked. The driver told police the car belonged to his father who recently passed and he did not know the registration had been revoked.
6:15 p.m.: Caller reports a deer, possibly dying, lying on the roadside at Belcher and Choate streets after being hit by a car. The animal had gotten up and ran into woods before animal control arrived.
911 calls made from Main Street at 2:12, 3:36 and 3:54 p.m. The first two were confirmed to be accidental. No action taken on the last.
3 p.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Belcher Street to help a resident locked out of his or her home gain entry.
1:34 p.m.: Essex officers assisted Manchester officers in their town with a call about a possibly suicidal male with a weapon. The call was determined to be a hoax and is being investigated as a possible "swatting" incident.
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the day.