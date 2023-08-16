ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex’s police and fire departments:

Monday, Aug. 14

7:20 p.m.: Another agency was assisted on John Wise Avenue.

4:53 p.m.: Another agency was assisted at Eastern Avenue

6:10 p.m.: A person on Southern Avenue was spoken to regarding a report of breaking and entering.

5:47 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning after a traffic stop on Conomo Point Road at Sumac Drive.

5:15 p.m.: An ill individual was taken by ambulance to a hospital from Western Avenue.

5:09 p.m.: A utility was notified of a request for service on Eastern Avenue.

4:53 p.m.: Another agency was assisted at Eastern Avenue and Water Street.

1:24 p.m.: An E-911 call from Main Street was confirmed to be made in error.

12:36 p.m.: No action was need regarding a complaint about parking on Main Street.

11:55 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on John Wise Avenue.

8:34 a.m.: Animal complaint lodged from Martin Street.

False alarms: Essex Engine 2 and Ladder 1 were dispatched for fire alarm activations on Tree Hill at 4 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Firefighters reported both were set off in error.

2:08 a.m.: Firefighters dispatched to a John Wise Avenue address for a fire alarm activation. The system was checked.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at Main Street at 3:20 p.m., Eastern Avenue at Harlow Street at 3:31 p.m., Martin Street at 8:53 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at 3:49 and 9:47 p.m. Officers issued three verbal warnings and two citations.

Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 11:18 a.m. and 5:55 p.m.

5:28 p.m.: Animal control was notified of a complaint from John Wise Avenue.

Parking enforcement: Officers responded to complaints about vehicles on Shepard Memorial Drive at 12:34 p.m., Conomo Point Road at 1:08 p.m., and Centennial Grove Road at 12:34 and 2:58 p.m.

11:20 a.m.: An individual experiencing chest pain or having a cardiac problem was taken by ambulance from Main Street to a hospital.

