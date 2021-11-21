ESSEX — In taken from the logs of the Essex police and fire departments:
Saturday, Nov. 20
Building and area checks done throughout town throughout the morning.
Friday, Nov. 19
Traffic stops on Southern Avenue at 9:10 p.m., when the driver was issued a citation, and Southern Avenue at 9:45 p.m. and Main Street at 10:34 p.m., when both drivers were given verbal warnings.
Complaints about animals on Island Road and John Wise Avenue at 10:40 a.m., where assistance was given as needed, and on Western Avenue at 7:01 p.m., when notification was made.
Medical emergencies on Pickering Street at 10:22 a.m., when a person having emotional issues was taken by the rescue squad to the hospital, and Martin Street at 4:09 p.m., when a person who fell was taken by the rescue squad to the hospital.
3:45 p.m.: A Chebacco Terrace resident was spoken to about a fraud or scam,
2 p.m.: Property damage and vandalism on Cogswell Court. Report to follow.
12:14 p.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.