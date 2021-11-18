Essex police officer promoted to detective

ESSEX — Michael Juliano has been promoted to detective at the Essex Police Department.
The promotion came in July. Juliano had served as a full-time patrolman since 2018.
“I absolutely can’t think of better department to work for,” said Juliano. “From the chief to the reserve officers to the sergeants, everyone’s always working together and helping each other.”
Juliano is the department’s second detective, joining Detective Alexander Edwards.
“We got specialized trainings in sexual assault and death investigations,” said Juliano. “Anything of the sort, we cover.”
Juliano joined the department as a special officer in 2015, eventually being bumped up to a reserve officer in 2016. He was named a full-time officer after graduating from the police academy in 2018.
