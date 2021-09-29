ESSEX — After a warm reception last year, the Friends of Essex Council on Aging has brought back its Scarecrow Festival fundraiser.
Residents buy kits from the group and build and decorate their scarecrows. All 75 kits sold out.
This year, for the first time, prizes will be awarded — for scariest, funniest, best character theme and best Essex theme. Winners will receive $50 gift cards to Essex restaurants.
“(State Senate Minority Leader) Bruce Tarr and (state Rep.) Ann-Margaret Ferrante will be the judges,” said Friends member Dawn Burnham. “Between Oct. 2 and 7, they’ll be driving around and checking out all the scarecrows. There’ll be scarecrow maps available on Facebook and at the Council on Aging by Oct. 1 so people can catch all of them.”
The first festival was organized last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a lot of fun,” Burnham said. “We originally planned to make 25 (scarecrow building kits) but people kept asking for them. We ended up selling 83 then said, ‘No more, we’re done.’”
“Those who have them from last year are more than welcome to use them again this year,” Burnham added. “I know there are some people who are still looking for a kit, but they’ll just have to jump on them earlier next year.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EssexCOA or call 978-768-7932.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.