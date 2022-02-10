MANCHESTER — A week after discussing potentially cutting $722,000 from the fiscal year 2023 budget, the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee reconvened to potentially slash another $170,000.
This latest round of proposed cuts came at the behest of the town of Essex. In fiscal 2023, as with the past three fiscal years, Essex will be taking on a higher-than-usual costs due to the fact that more Essex children are enrolled at the regional district’s schools than Manchester children. The three fiscal years prior to that, Manchester students outnumbered Essex students.
With the first round of cuts, Essex is expected to pay 4.2% more than it did in fiscal 2022, which ends June 30. Manchester would pay only 2% more. Essex leadership, including the town Finance Committee, requested the school district draft a budget which pins the town’s spending increase at 3.5%, further cutting the estimated $28.8 million budget by $170,000.
At the Feb. 1 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Pam Beaudoin outlined additional areas in the budget that amount to $290,000. Health insurance rates are still up in the air, so in the near future, Essex may need to consider additional saving options on top of the requested $170,000.
Possible savings
The district may choose to let go one Manchester Memorial Elementary teacher. This would save $85,000 but would increase class sizes from 22 to 25 students depending on how summer enrollments go. Memorial Elementary recently opened in a new facility which has the potential to attract more students.
Foreign language exploratory classes for kindergartners through sixth-graders may also be cut to the tune of $65,000. If so, district schoolchildren will begin studying foreign languages in the seventh grade.
At this time, the district has rationed $1.11 million from the original draft budget, $29.54 million, pitched back in December. Patching financial holes with reserve funds and program cuts won’t do anything to eliminate the district’s year-to-year gap between revenue and spending. In fiscal 2023, which begins in July, that gap is is expected to be $985,000. The number can only go up when factoring in annual personnel and health care increases.
The district previously stated it may need to seek a Proposition 2 1/2 override to cover fiscal year 2024, which begins in July 2023. If it doesn’t pass, Beaudoin told the School Committee, the district may need to cut 11 to 14 full-time employees to stay afloat, based on current teachers salaries. The number could potentially rise to 20 when factoring in unemployment benefit costs.
The School Committee did not vote on any changes to the proposed budget at the Feb. 1 meeting. It has until March to present its final recommendation to the towns.
Members unanimously stated they were against any drastic compromises through using reserve funds or cutting costs.
“I totally understand the financial impacts to the town,” said School Committee member Eric Bourke, “but where we don’t have any idea of what the lasting effects of COVID are going to be, I just think it’s a big mistake to make big cuts to the budget right now. ... If we’re going to cut a million dollars from the budget that’s going to have long lasting effects on top of the long lasting effects that we’re dealing, we’re going to be dealing with the gap in education.”
‘Plenty of cuts’
During public comment at the meeting’s start, former School Committee member Annie Cameron said she was not happy with the town of Essex.
“We have already experienced plenty of cuts over the years,” she said. “The reason that our apportionment is higher is because we have higher number of users. It’s part of the apportionment formula, so it’s not something that’s new to us. We’ve also known that this is coming for the past two to three years. We’ve been talking about in every budget meeting we’ve had ... so there’s no surprises here.”
Essex Finance Committee member Nina Mckinnon responded by explaining Essex is just trying to get as much information as it can before any decisions are made.
“I can speak as a parent and as a community member that I’m not trying to cut or say we want to see cuts,” Mckinnon said. “Within the Finance Committee, we’re wanting to know what the information looks like and the different options. ... (The current 4.2% increase from fiscal 2022), it’s a lot of money for a lot of residents. It can’t just be that there’s certain pockets because you have to think that all the other town services in the town of Essex are then really reduced.”
Still, School Committee members expressed skepticism of the Essex Finance Committee’s intentions. Based on last year’s handling of the budget, School Committee Chairwoman Sarah Wolf said she has doubts that an override will pass next year.
“Last year we decided not to take out more of reserves to reduce below 3.5% because we felt that 3.5% had been the ask,” said Wolf. “We all agreed to that in our collaborative meeting, but then at the 11th hour at the Essex Town Meeting last year, we did have a number of Finance Committee members stand up in opposition to the budget. As a result, the budget passed but it did not pass by the wide margin that it usually passes by.
“Given that we don’t always have the support of the members of the committees even when we think we do,” Wolf continued, “I think we really need to be careful to make sure that we’re prepared for as long as we can be.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.