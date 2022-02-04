ESSEX — Residents are invited to sound off on the town’s current zoning bylaws at a public forum hosted by the Planning Board.
The virtual forum will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required. For more information on how to join, visit essexma.org.
“The Planning Board wants to hear how the current regulations are working and what changes can be made to help protect what you value most in the town,” reads a statement from the town. “During the forum, attendees will hear how other communities use zoning, including creation of zones which allow or restrict specific uses and buffer requirements between residential and more intensive uses.”
Essex’s existing zoning laws are very open in that residential, commercial, and industrial land can be placed anywhere in town. For example, there’s no stopping a new business from opening next to a single-family home. The lack of zoning regulations became a topic of conversation among residents in 2019 when a recreational marijuana business proposed opening up a shop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue (Route 133) and Harlow Street. The conversation continued following the announcement of a new cell phone tower expected to be erected near the Essex River on Eastern Avenue.
According to a statement from the town posted on its website, there are no proposed zoning bylaw changes being brought to Town Meeting in spring, but this public forum “and an upcoming public survey, among other planned activities,” will assist the Planning Board in “further study and refinement in the coming year.”
