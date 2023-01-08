ESSEX — The Select Board is slated to meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., and set to discuss, among other things, the Manchester Essex Regional School District’s tentative fiscal year 2024 budget.
School officials are proposing a tentative operating budget of $30.1 million for the fiscal year 2024 budget, compared to this fiscal year’s $29 million budget.
The increase amounts to an approximately 4.2% change.
Essex Finance Committee member Ben Buttrick and Town Accountant Jeff Soulard are slated to argue the pros and cons of the tentative budget, which includes a line-item for total salaries that amounts to $18.8 million.
That figure compares to the current total of $18.3 million for school salaries, an almost 3% change.
District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin has stressed the school budget is tentative and that town and school officials will spend the next several weeks crunching the numbers.
“It’s just a top-level set of ideas for early projections,” Beaudoin said last month. “We won’t have any final numbers until March.”
Public hearing on 30 Apple St.
In addition, a public hearing will be held at the meeting, designed to consider whether the town will exercise the first right of refusal to purchase the property known as 30 Apple St. in Essex.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Town Meeting approved by the necessary two-thirds majority a measure to buy the 11.5-acre parcel at 30 Apple St. for the $1.15 million property.
The hearing is expected to consider the discussion of documents “necessary or convenient” related to the purchase and sale of the property. Such documents will include, but not be limited to the Notice of Exercise and Purchase and Sale of the property.
Other items on the agenda include:
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki’s report for the period of Dec. 10 to Jan. 6.
An update on the town’s solid waste and recycling services contract pricing structure.
A proposal for the long-term lease of the Centennial Grove Cottage.
A rundown on the damage to Town Hall from the recent windstorm.
Discussion of the Select Board ’s fiscal year 2024 operating budget request.
Discussion of the Select Board ’s fiscal year 2024 capital budget request.
A continued review of annual Town Meeting topics.
Discussion of the Community Planning Grant kickoff.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.