Essex Shipbuilding Museum hires first woman executive director

ESSEX — Katherine “KD” Montgomery has been named the first woman executive director of the Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum.
“As an apprentice shipbuilder, museum director and community member, I’m excited at the prospect of keeping time-honored traditions alive while ushering in a new chapter of discovery, connection, and placemaking,” said Montgomery in a prepared statement.
A native of Gloucester, Montgomery said she moved to Essex in the past couple of years. In 2021, the museum hired Montgomery to develop online education programs for local elementary schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. That April, she was hired full-time as operations manager. She came to the museum after serving as an education and laboratory coordinator for the nonprofit Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy.
“Prior to that I worked as crew on the schooner Ardelle, and occasionally helped out at Burnham Boat Building,” Montgomery said via email. “However my passion for community service started far before that and I have been involved with Cape Ann nonprofits from a very young age. I started volunteering at the Artspace at around 13 years old, leading to a job at the Art Haven when I was 16, followed by working for the Cape Ann YMCA as a site coordinator, as an educator at Maritime Gloucester, and serving on the Board of Directors for Action Inc.”
Montgomery said boating first piqued her interest in 2012 when she began working as a seasonal crew member on the Ardelle. During this time, she would help out wherever she could at Burnham Boat Building in Essex. In 2018, she earned a Coast Guard Master’s License to captain vessels up to 50 GRT (gross register tonnage). Two years later, Montgomery and the Ardelle’s owner, shipwright Harold Burnham, received a Traditional Arts Apprenticeship grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“We were accepted as a Master/Apprentice pair and have been working on traditional Essex vessel design and construction techniques and how to stay true to the fundamentals of the traditions while meeting modern Coast Guard safety standards,” she explained.
In her new role, Montgomery will oversee the opening of “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a Smithsonian-sponsored traveling exhibit on demographic shifts from rural to urban areas across the country. The exhibit will be on view Sept. 10 through Oct. 22 on the third floor of the TOHP Burnham Library.
Montgomery said she’s currently developing a series of free public events to complement the exhibit. The full schedule of events will be announced in August.
“Such free events will include a salt marsh program in cooperation with the Great Marsh Coalition, a look at local genealogy with (Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum) historian Kurt Wilhelm, an Essex-based game of Dungeons and Dragons developed by Manchester Essex Regional High School students, a roundtable discussion about traditional shipbuilding with Essex shipbuilders, and a sketching through history tour with Slow River Studio,” she said.
Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum Board President David Driscoll, in a prepared statement, praised Montgomery’s experience in non-profit management, regional history, maritime science and shipbuilding.
“We look forward to watching the organization continue to bloom and thrive under her capable leadership,” Driscoll said.
