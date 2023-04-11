ESSEX — Meeting Monday night during special Town Meeting in Essex, voters gave their thumbs down to an idea of buying a 9.6-acre parcel at 31 Apple St.
With a show of hands, or cards, the measure was overwhelmingly defeated. Approximately 200 voters attended the meeting, held at Essex Elementary School.
The meeting lasted about 40 minutes.
There was only a single article on the warrant – the plan to purchase the Apple Street property. Ruth Pereen, chair of the Essex Board of Selectmen, said last week the purchase price for the 9.6-acre parcel is $900,000.
Now, a private interest may buy the land.
According to Paula Polo-Filias, the parcel has been under contract since December.
The Filias family of Manchester-by-the-Sea owns and operates Filias Management. According to his page on linkedin.com, Chuck Filias also owns Filias Construction, Inc.
Polo-Filias and her company put the 31 Apple St. parcel under contract last year. They are known in Essex for owning and operating apartments on Main Street and Western Avenue.
Paula Polo-Filias said she and her family were thrilled when the no vote was determined.
“We, the Filiases are very excited,” said Paula Polo-Filias. “We’re excited to move forward with our plans to improve the property.”
Just one thing
Article 1, the only item on the special Town Meeting agenda, asked if the town wanted to vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to purchase the property at 31 Apple St.
Had the town moved to purchase the property, it would have drawn on funds held in an account generated from the sale of real estate, including property at Conomo Point. As of March 31, the remaining money in the account amounts to $2,245,314, according to figures provided by Town Accountant Jeffrey Soulard.
Soulard said that had the town moved to buy the land, it could potentially have resulted in a financial windfall for Essex.
“This might be a chance where we generate a little revenue,” he said. “We need to determine whether we should be in the real estate market. I would advise we (should) not.”
According to the article, the parcel has been held in Chapter 61A status. According to the state’s website (www.mass.gov), Chapter 61A pertains to property deemed to be used for either agricultural or horticultural use.
The town had the first right of refusal for the property’s purchase. The Monday vote would have authorized the Board of Selectmen to enter into all agreements and “execute any and all instruments as may be necessary or convenient on behalf of the town” to achieve the land acquisition.
The parcel at 31 Apple St. is owned by H. Whitney Wagner, trustee of Bothsides Realty Trust, Peter M. Sherwood, trustee of the Lydia C.F. Sherwood Revocable Trust and H. Whitney Wagner, personal representative of the estate of Minot A. Frye (the ‘owners’), according to a recent public notice.
The Notice of Intent to sell and accompanying documents submitted to the town by the owners may be reviewed in the Town Clerk’s Office, located Essex Town Hall at 30 Martin St. in Essex. Office hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
