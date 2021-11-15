ESSEX — As of the Times’ deadline Monday night, around 100 Essex residents were still voting at this year’s Fall Town Meeting.
Since the event started at 7:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School’s gymnasium, voters passed the first five articles, dealing with parking stickers, hiring a consultant to analyze zoning bylaws, acquiring municipal permitting software and paying to renovate tennis courts at Memorial Park. Twenty-three articles were on this year’s warrant.
Article 16, which seeks funds for the town’s Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022, has been indefinitely postponed, according to literature handed out at the meeting. The reason why it was postponed was not immediately clear.
Before voting began, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr took the podium to give out the town’s annual awards.
Council on Aging Director Kristin Crockett and COA Outreach Coordinator Tess Leary were awarded co-employees of the year. Tarr noted the two’s “very active and energetic” work ethic and their tireless efforts to keep seniors and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I put a lot of heart and soul into the Council on Aging,” said Crockett. “I invite everyone to come down and see what we have to offer.”
Leary was not in attendance at Fall Town Meeting. Crockett accepted her award on her behalf.
Sally Ann Rich, a nurse at Lahey Clinic, earned Volunteer of the Year for assisting the town’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“Thank you for supporting us in this very important time,” said Tarr. “You don’t do it for money or anything — you do it because you care about us, and that’s a significant honor.”
Rich said she was “speechless,” which, she added, was rare for her.
“I appreciate the recognition,” she continued, “and with working with Essex and the surrounding towns in getting everyone on track.”
Essex Fire Department Chief Ramie Reader was recognized for 35 years of service to the town of Essex. DPW Clerk Mandy Davis and EFD Firefighter Eian Woodman were also recognized for their 20 years of service.
Board of Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen also gave special acknowledgment to the staff of the Manchester Essex Regional School District. The staff were supposedly unable to be considered for Employee of the Year as they were not considered Essex employees.
“The district was cautious, some may say too cautious,” said Pereen. “But they came through with no school-based transitions. They kept the schools and greater community safe and provided fantastic education to the students.”
1: Amend town bylaws governing the issuing of town parking stickers. PASSED.
2: Retain a consultant to aid Planning Board and town planner with an analysis of the town’s zoning bylaws ($10,000 from the town’s general free cash). PASSED.
3. Amend fee schedules in bylaws for electric, plumbing, building and gas works. PASSED.
4. Purchase and install municipal permitting software, and pay fiscal 2022 costs ($29,400 from the town’s general free cash). PASSED.
5. Pay for renovation of the tennis courts at Memorial Park ($49,999 from Community Preservation Act funds). PASSED.
6. Provide monetary assistance for the restoration of the Cogswell’s Grant barn complex on Spring Street ($34,000 from Community Preservation Act funds).
7. Pay for repair or replacement of roofs at Chebacco Terrace ($116,687 from Community Preservation Act funds).
8. Retain a designer to design and oversee construction of a new pavilion at Centennial Grove ($150,000 from the town’s general free cash).
9. Increase the Police Department budget to cover wages and costs related to training to meet state Police Reform Law mandates ($52,000 from the town’s general free cash).
10: Pay for training for police body and vehicle camera usage ($8,000 from the town’s general free cash).
11: Purchase and equip a sidewalk snow removal tractor for Public Works ($94,6000 from the town’s general free cash).
12: Pay to implement Essex’s share of regional information technology services offered by Danvers ($3,100 from the town’s technology fund).
13: Add money to some or all of the town’s capital improvement funds ($343,000 from the town’s general free cash).
14: Establish a new revolving fund for the Council on Aging for its fees and payments for classes and trips.
15: Create a stabilization fund for offsetting budgeted costs for the Manchester Essex Regional School District ($50,000 from the town’s general free cash).
16: Replenish the sewer maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022. INDEFINITELY POSTPONED.
17: Replenish the water maintenance line item in the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal year 2022 (60,000 from the Water Enterprise Free Cash fund).
18: Pay for the design, engineering and potential fixes and upgrades to the municipal sewer system ($50,000 from the Sewer Enterprise Free Cash fund).
19: Fund the hiring of duly-licensed private parties to trap and dispose of green crabs within Essex ($10,000 from the town’s general free cash).
20: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal year 2022 ($15,000 from the town’s general free cash).
21: Fund the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits ($500,000 from the town’s general free cash).
22: Amend the fiscal year 2022 operating budgets for the general, water enterprise and sewer enterprise funds, and take any related action ($18,100 from the town’s general free cash).
23: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years ($17,055 from the town’s general free cash).
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.