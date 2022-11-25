ESSEX — Town officials are in store for a $90,000 state appropriation to take a closer look at possible zoning changes for the town, including the notion of creating new zoning districts.
But Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki says not so fast.
Zubricki said the upcoming work will lay out recommendations for district zoning, so that the public may consider what the possible zoning changes might look like.
But nothing is set in stone, he said.
“At this point in time, the selectmen and the Planning Board are anticipating a lesser degree of revision than a formal district zoning,” he said. “The process will show the public what district zoning will look like if it were implemented.”
Everything is tentative, he said, adding the grant money will be used only to consider possible changes.
Zubricki said on Wednesday the initial grant was for $75,000.
“They (recently) pledged an additional $15,000,” he said. “The whole package is $90,000.”
Zubricki said the community planning grant falls under the “Commonwealth One-Stop-For-Grant” portal. He said the state just countersigned for the grant appropriation on Nov. 4. Town officials applied for the grant in May, Zubricki said, after the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) delivered a 63-page report on ways to improve the town’s zoning.
The Essex selectmen and Planning Board have teamed with MAPC to assist in reviewing the town’s existing single-district zoning bylaw.
Zubricki said work on the grant appropriation may mean public meetings and forums will be held to consider the possible zoning changes.
“The goal is to work toward a consensus,” said Zubricki. “That will soon kick off in the next year or so.”
Zubricki did not predict what possible measures might be considered over the next several months.
“Certainly, the process has an ample opportunity for recommendations to be made and to bring those to the meetings,” said Zubricki.
The town is hopeful that the grant funding may be used to allow MAPC to develop recommendations for zoning revisions to be considered by the fall Town Meeting in 2023, he said, but he did not predict what specific measures would be considered by the fall Town Meeting.
The Planning Board and other town officials want to better understand existing land use patterns and characteristics, Zubricki said.
The town also wants to gauge public opinion to determine how zoning is currently working. Town officials have said they want to determine what potential amendments could be made to better protect what is near and dear to Essex residents.
The full MAPC report on Essex zoning is available at mapc.org/resource-library/essex-zoning-bylaw.
