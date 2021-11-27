ESSEX — Essex residents are invited to give a gift to those in need and grab a coffee while doing so.
The Essex Police Department will host its Stuff-a-Cruiser fundraiser during its Coffee with a Cop community outreach program Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guests may stop by the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave., and chat with police officers about town issues and concerns. One of the department's police cruisers will be parked outside for guests to drop off and fill with gift donations.
All gifts will be donated to the North Shore Holiday Toy Drive, hosted by state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester, and North Shore 104.9, on Monday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodman’s, 119 Main St. The event will held to benefit the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund.
Those who are unable to make Saturday's Coffee with a Cop will still be able to donate gifts in the Essex Public Safety Building's main lobby vestibule through Dec. 6, at noon.
More information is available by calling Essex police on the business line, 978-768-6200.