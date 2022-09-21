Essex to raise Apple Street roadway, replace culvert

ESSEX — The town has taken its first steps to keep Apple Street above water permanently.
During particularly heavy storms, around 800 feet of roadway near Southern Avenue can flood out. This is reportedly due to an undersized culvert that is unable to drain the amount of storm water.
While it doesn’t flood as often as the Causeway carrying Main Street, Route 133, over the Essex River, Apple Street is the only other roadway that connects the east and west parts of town. Both flooded during a coastal storm in March 2018.
“Improving the Apple Street culvert is critical to protecting Apple Street as an emergency evacuation and access route during and after severe storm events when Main Street/(state Route) 133 is often flooded,” reads the town’s hazard mitigation plan when it was updated in 2019.
After various surveys of Apple Street and its culvert, the town received an $80,000 grant from the state to kick-start the project. Town Meeting voted to match the grant with public money in May.
The proposed project would install a larger drainage culvert and raise approximately 800 feet of roadway. Design work is still ongoing. The town hope to pitch the complete project for full funding at next year’s Town Meeting.
“The natural transition from salt marsh to freshwater marsh to upland stream is interrupted by the substandard stream crossing beneath the roadway,” reads a write-up on the project available on the town’s website. “As such, the aim of this project is to provide a dry travel path when the causeway floods well in to the future, and to restore the aquatic ecosystem associated with the stream crossing beneath the roadway.”
The town will host a virtual public forum on the project on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Information on the project and how to join the forum is available at essexma.org/home/pages/apple-street-roadbed-elevation-culvert-replacement-project.
