Essex Town Meeting OKs Apple Street buy for $1.5 million

ESSEX — The town is now on the verge of owning a big piece of green space.
On Monday, the fall Town Meeting gave the green light to town officials to spend $1.15 million to purchase an 11.5-acre parcel at 30 Apple St. Article 11 was approved by the necessary two-thirds majority at the gathering held at Essex Elementary School.
Former Essex Selectman Ed Neal said the land buy measure was a no-brainer.
“It’s invaluable,” said Neal “We’d be foolish not to buy this.”
The approval of Article 11 directs the town to raise and, or borrow the money to buy the Apple Street property. The parcel currently falls under the state’s Chapter 61a jurisdiction, which deems such properties be used for agricultural and horticultural uses.
Last month selectmen voted unanimously to let Town Meeting decide the fate of the $1.15 million land acquisition plan.
Several residents spoke in support of the measure, saying it would give the town several options, including Robert Fitzgibbon.
“If we (acquire) this property now we could look at the future and figure it out,” Fitzgibbon said.
The property is adjacent to the town’s Department of Public Works and transfer station. Currently, access to the Public Yard is made by travel over an aging culvert, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
The plan, according to town officials, is to create an alternative access to the Public Works yard and transfer station from Apple Street.
The measure gives the town the first right of refusal on its purchase of the site (Assessors’ Map 142, Lot 8) and allows the Board of Selectmen to enter into all agreements and to execute the legal means necessary to acquire the land.
Town Meeting also approved taking $20,000 from the town’s general free cash budget under Article 7 to improve, maintain, and beautify certain areas under the town’s ownership or control.
Town Administrator Brendham Zubricki said the article would incentivize an effort to beautify certain parcels.
“This article gets some properties jump-started in the spring,” he said.
Town Meeting also considered these articles:
1: Fund a collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 2905, AFL-CIO. APPROVED.
2: Increase sticker fees for use of the Transfer Station. The new standard fee will be $250, with senior citizens charged $125. APPROVED.
3: Increase fiscal 2023 appropriations for transfer station budget, provided that none is used to increase the recycling coordinator’s wages line. APPROVED.
4: Improve and repair to the town transfer station, including replacement of the trash compactor; the purchase and installation of new recycling handling equipment; replacement of perimeter fencing; and repair of the transfer station building. APPROVED.
5: Authorize selectmen sell the following lots listed as 0 Gregory Island Road on Assessor's Map 155: 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29, 31, 32, 41, 42 and 44; as well as 0 Caldwell Drive, Map 155, Lot 25. APPROVED.
6: Create a stabilization fund for the establishment, maintenance, and beautification of areas under the town’s ownership or control that contribute to placemaking, such as pocket parks, streetscape improvements, plantings, banners, and the like. APPROVED.
7: Improve, maintain, and beautify certain areas under the town’s ownership or control. The $20,000 for the measure will be taken from the town’s general free cash budget. APPROVED.
8: Match funding for the design, construction purchase and installation of decorative street lighting along Main Street. APPROVED.
9: Purchase and install new, digital radios in Essex Fire Department vehicles and apparatus. APPROVED.
10: Retain a consultant or consultants to perform historical property surveys, to perform research data collection for said surveys, and to perform historical planning work; all to inform and advise the Essex Historical Commission. DENIED.
11: Purchase the property at 30 Apple St., Assessors’ Map 142, Lot 8. APPROVED.
12: Add money to the town’s building capital improvements fund; and/or recreational capital improvements fund; and/or purchase of vehicles and major equipment that qualify as capital purchases fund; and/or Town Hall/Library repair and maintenance fund; and/or Conomo Point Repair, Maintenance, and Improvement fund; and/or municipal street lighting repair and maintenance fund; and/or Public Safety Building repair and maintenance fund; and/or dredging match fund; and/or town celebrations fund; and/or school apportionment fund; and/or climate change fund. APPROVED.
13: Amend the town’s General Bylaws to change the purpose of an existing revolving fund for the Board of Health, and increase the present spending limit of $10,000 for fiscal 2023 and following years to $50,000, until such time as Town Meeting votes to increase the same. APPROVED.
14: Replenish the Sewer Maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2023. INDEFINITELY POSTPONED.
15: Replenish the Water Maintenance line item in the Water Enterprise fund budget for fiscal 2023. INDEFINITELY POSTPONED.
16: Design, engineer and construct repairs, upgrades, improvements and/or replacements to the municipal sewer system, including grinder pumps and related equipment. APPROVED.
17: Replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal year 2023. APPROVED.
18: Fund the town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund. APPROVED.
19: Amend any aspect of the fiscal year 2023 operating budgets, and to raise money to effectuate any amendments made. APPROVED.
20: Pay unpaid bills from past fiscal years. APPROVED.