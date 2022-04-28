Essex Town Meeting to consider affordable housing trust

ESSEX — The town is hoping Annual Town Meeting next week establishes a municipal affordable housing trust fund.
The question of the trust is one of 35 warrant articles before Town Meeting. Registered voters are invited to participate in-person on Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m., at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
According to the language of Article 15, the trust will be used “for the creation and preservation of affordable housing in the Town of Essex for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households and for the funding of community housing in accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 44B (the state’s community preservation guidelines).”
The proposed fund will be managed by a seven-member Board of Trustees who will meet four times a year. Selectmen will appoint one of their own to join the board as well as one person each from the Finance Committee (former or current), Planning Board, Housing Authority, and Community Preservation Committee. There will also be two trustees at large with “backgrounds or experience in affordable housing, and specifically those with financial, legal, real estate or development expertise” or a former Essex selectman.
The trustees will be tasked with managing, purchasing or selling land and accepting donations for affordable housing purposes. Members will need to seek selectmen’s approval for purchases over $200,000 or receiving loans worth more than 80% of the trust’s assets.
As with all other committees and departments, the trustees will be tasked with writing a yearly wrap-up for the town’s Annual Report. The report will detail all financial transactions made over the past year, and have a balance sheet of the fund’s liabilities and assets, including new affordable housing units created, sold or managed.
Selectmen Chairwoman Ruth Pereen previously said such a trust would allow the town to immediately purchase land for affordable housing when an opportunity arises instead of having to wait for Town Meeting approval
Only 2.7% of the town’s total housing stock, or 40 units, are deemed “affordable housing” by the state. Under Chapter 40B, the state has set a target to get every community’s housing stock to 10% affordable housing.
Article 12 seeks approval to pay Essex’s share, $9,007,671 of Manchester Essex Regional School District’s proposed $28,925,987 budget. Manchester Town Meeting approved the town’s share of the budget on Monday.
Essex has been having difficulty keeping pace with its ever-growing share of the district’s budget. The town is expected to pay 4.2% more than it did last year, compared to Manchester’s 1.8% increase. While Manchester still has the most students enrolled in schools and pays into more of the budget, the shifting demographics have put a strain on Essex’s finances.
Earlier this year, the Essex Finance Committee asked if the Regional School Committee could find any potential savings in the fiscal 2023 budget to give the town some financial relief. The School Committee declined to cut more than the $460,000 it already planned.
The district plans ask the next year’s Manchester and Essex Town Meetings to approve a Proposition 2 1/2 override to fully fund the schools and potentially bring back some of this year’s cut programs and services.
Article 14 seeks to extend the town’s moratorium on business and industrial conversions from August 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024. According to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, the extension would allow the town to apply for another $75,000 state grant. The grant will allow Metropolitan Area Planning Council to draft potential new zoning bylaws to present to voters sometime in fall 2023.
“The town has already received $45,000 from a Community Compact Grant to allow (Metropolitan Area Planning Council) to conduct some basic analysis of the town’s zoning environment,” he explained. “That’s not enough to get zoning bylaw recommendations. Given the grant schedule, it would be advantageous to continue the moratorium until the study is concluded.”
Here’s a summary of the 2022 Essex Annual Town Meeting warrant:
1: Elect town officers for Annual Town Meeting.
2: Accept annual reports from town officials and committees.
3: Amend the fiscal 2023 wage and salary scale.
4: Fix fiscal 2023 salary and compensation for elected officers.
5: Use money from the Town Septic Betterment Fund for an annual payment to the Community Septic Management Program loan issued by the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust.
6: Pay for a collective bargaining agreement with the Essex Police Association.
7: Approve the town’s fiscal 2023 budget.
8: Fund the Sewer Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
9: Replenish the Sewer Enterprise Fund for fiscal 2023.
10: Fund the Water Enterprise Fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
11: Replenish the Water Enterprise Fund for fiscal 2023.
12: Approve Essex’s share of the Manchester Essex Regional School District fiscal 2023 budget.
13: Approve Essex’s share of the Essex Tech fiscal 2023 budget.
14: Extend the temporary moratorium on business and industrial conversions approved by last year’s Town Meeting from two years to three.
15: Institute a Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
16: Increase terms for the moderator and constable from one to three years.
17: Allow the town to institute winter parking bans at any time during snow and ice states of emergencies.
18: Amend the town bylaw regulating restrictions on certain plastics by commercial establishments to allow non-renewable bowls, cups and lids through the end of the calendar year.
19: Allow voters to impose user fees at the town dump during any town meeting, not just Annual Town Meeting.
20: Allow the town to raise transfer station sticker prices to “some higher amount.”
21: Purchase a new computer server at Town Hall.
22: Purchase a new dump truck with snowplow.
23: Purchase a new water and sewer meter reading unit and its associated software.
24: Pay for design work to improve the town’s Water Filtration Plant.
25: Request a $2.6 million loan from the state Department of Environmental Protection to upgrade to the town’s Water Filtration Plant facilities.
26: Pay for any repairs, replacements and upgrades to the municipal sewer system.
27: Use $12,000 to purchase materials for renovations at Centennial Grove Cottage, its garage, and the Grove Concession Stand.
28: Match a grant for new firefighter air packs.
29: Create a stabilization fund for climate change-related projects.
30. Match a grant for a roadbed elevation project to reduce flooding on Apple Street near Southern Avenue.
31: Hire a private company to remove green crabs from town waters.
32: Approve funding for the Community Preservation Committee’s fiscal 2023 selected projects.
33: Pay for operational expenses through the remainder of fiscal 2023.
34: Replenish the Finance Committee’s reserve fund for the remainder of fiscal 2022.
35: Pay any outstanding bills.
