Cape Ann Savings Bank may be 178 years old, but its newest branch — open today at 4 School House Road — is strictly 21st century.
The state-of-the-art branch, four years in the planning, “is the first we’ve built from the ground up,” said Marianne Smith, who joined the bank nine years ago, and was named its first female president last summer.
The downtown branch at 109 Main St. in Gloucester, “will always be our flagship,” said Smith. But as property development at Gloucester Crossing came to include 200 residential units at the new Halyard complex, a new state-of-the-art YMCA — where Smith serves as board president — and a growing retail presence anchored by Market Basket, “we saw the opportunity,” she said, “for a pristine new location.”
And pristine it is. Located just off the rotary entrance to Gloucester Crossing, the new bank is a stand alone structure that — while outside reflects the familiar traditional façade of the legacy Main Street branch, inside is strictly 21st century. Planning from the ground up gave the bank a chance, said Smith, to incorporate the absolute latest technology. “Inside it is very modern, as sleek as its technology.”
For Melinda (Mindy) Nicastro, the new branch manager —who, like Smith herself, originally started in the Main Street branch’s student work program while at Gloucester High School — the move to the new branch is, she said, “a thrilling opportunity.” and one that Nicastro earned over the course of 30 years of gaining a wealth of knowledge of products, services and customers needs.
A self-described “people person,” Nicastro said she is “looking forward to being in a public facing role again, to greet and talk with our customers both current and new. “We have a great team in place at the branch and can’t wait to see people coming through our doors and drive-through,” she said.
“Everyone loves Mindy,” said Jennifer Orlando, the bank’s VP of Marketing. “Upbeat, positive, friendly, helpful, there isn’t anything she hasn’t done, and she’s grown a huge following of customers over the years.” Orlando knows of which she speaks. The two women have worked together for decades. In fact, their combined years of experience with the bank comes to over 63 years. “Honestly, we really are a family,” said Orlando. “And we’ll continue to work as we always have, as a team.”
“We are deeply entrenched in this city,” Marianne Smith told the Times in an earlier interview. and while this new branch is all about 21st century technology, it doesn’t forget those roots. Inside the lobby, a huge mural of Eastern Point lighthouse fills an entire wall, and glass walled offices are hung with more Cape Ann images — including the Man at the Wheel and the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial.
While Solidus, a Connecticut contractor that specializes in banks and financial institutions, was responsible for the main structural work, the Building Committee ensured that local contractors were included in the bidding process and had an equal opportunity to be awarded individual components of the job.
The two-lane drive-through, with a 24 hour ATM, opens daily for personal service at 7:30 a.m., followed by the branch lobby at 8:30 a.m. and the parking, said Smith, “will, I know, be a great convenience.”
“We really believe,” said Smith, this is going to take off.”