Ex-teacher takes over kayak center

ROCKPORT — Clay Kern, the new owner of a kayak center on Bearskin Neck, has big plans to expand the shop’s services.
Now named North Shore Adventures, Kern hopes to offer guided hikes, rock climbing excursions, SCUBA gear and classes, and hunting and fishing trips from the shop at at 9 Tuna Wharf . For the time being, though, it will offer bike, kayak and flip-flop rentals.
“I know a lot of people are interested in (these outdoor activities) but they’ve never really been in that world,” he said.
Former owner Stephen Rhodes retired earlier this year after 24 years manning the shop, then called North Shore Kayak Center. Kern said Rhodes will be helping him get the shop on its feet during the first few months.
“Last summer, my aunt and uncle visited the shop, and they learned he was retiring,” Kern said. “They called me and said, ‘This would be the perfect job for you!’”
Kern is a life-long lover of the outdoors. Before taking over the kayak shop, he taught environmental science and horticulture at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers, and marine science at the Catalina Island Marine Institute in California.
“It’s unfortunate that I won’t have the summer vacations anymore,” Kern said with a laugh.
He also served as a program leader for Kestrel Educational Adventures out of Gloucester.
“I’ve always been a bit of an entrepreneur,” Kern said. “Back in college I would give fossil tours to different Boy Scout groups.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a bit of a hurdle for Kern. He hasn’t been able to buy kayaks and bikes wholesale because of the ongoing supply crisis.
“I ended up getting them retail,” he explained, “which has been a bit more expensive. We got six bikes right now for short-term and long-term rentals.”
North Shore Adventures is now open to the public, but Kern plans to have an official opening sometime next month. Currently, he’s looking to hire six employees.
“A couple (employees) are coming back from last year,” he said. “Right now I’m just starting interviews.”
