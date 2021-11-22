BOSTON — For opponents of the transmission corridor intended to carry hydroelectric power from Quebec through Maine for Massachusetts' benefit, the result of the Nov. 2 referendum on the New England Clean Energy Connect project speaks louder than any finicky legal argument about the question's constitutionality or applicability.
But with about $450 million already invested and much of the 145-mile corridor already cleared, Central Maine Power Company and its affiliates laid out in detail Monday the legal arguments underpinning their belief that the referendum does not actually apply to the project that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration is also relying on to fulfill part of a 2016 Massachusetts clean energy law.
"The initiative will not affect construction of the project ... because our view that it is unconstitutional and it cannot be applied to the project. Retroactive application of the initiative on the project is unconstitutional and unlawful," Thorn Dickinson, president and CEO of NECEC Transmission, said during a Maine Department of Environmental Protection hearing held Monday as the agency weighs whether to suspend the license it issued for the NECEC project in May 2020.
Maine's Question 1, which asked whether Mainers "want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine" including retroactively, cruised to victory earlier this month with about 60 percent support.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a proclamation Friday certifying the results of the Nov. 2 election, which means the policies that Question 1 approved will become law on Dec. 19. The governor, who has supported the NECEC project, also asked Friday that CMP stop all work on the corridor while the matter is resolved in the courts. CMP agreed and has voluntarily halted work on the NECEC project until Maine's business court rules on its motion for a preliminary injunction, Dickinson said.
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs did not respond Monday morning to a News Service request for an updated comment. Baker said in the initial wake of the Nov. 2 vote that his administration was talking with CMP parent company Avangrid about "what the next move here might be." Asked on Nov. 4 if he believed the NECEC project was effectively dead, Baker replied, "No, I don't see it as dead."
During Monday's hearing, which was scheduled to go into the evening with testimony from interested Maine residents, an attorney representing residents and businesses in a region of Maine affected by the transmission corridor said that project supporters like CMP and NECEC were using legal arguments to muddy the waters and distract from the statement Maine voters sent at the ballot.
"The voices of Mainers have finally spoken and said, 'Enough is enough. Shut it down.' It is not about whether they've got some sort of trumped-up constitutional argument that they filed," Elizabeth Boepple, a lawyer from Murray Plumb & Murray, said. "What is for the commissioner to decide is whether the result of that vote — Mainers speaking and saying, 'We've had it. We've had enough. Stop this project.' — is, in fact, a change in circumstance."
CMP attorney Matthew Manahan from the Pierce Atwood office in Portland gave the Maine DEP five reasons why the result of the referendum vote does not rise to the level of a "change of circumstances" that would require the agency to suspend the NECEC license.
First, the voter law approved at the ballot will not become effective until Dec. 19 and, second, project backers are expecting a judge's ruling on their challenge to the constitutionality of the referendum by the end of the year and the DEP should "at a minimum" hold off on taking any action on the NECEC license until the law is in effect and the court has ruled, Manahan argued.
He added that CMP could seek to reroute the NECEC project to avoid the initiative's requirement of two-thirds legislative approval for part of the project, that the boundaries of what the referendum called the "Upper Kennebec Region" are unclear, and that there is no environmental impact to allowing the NECEC's license to remain in place since CMP has voluntarily agreed to stop work until a court rules.
"There is no reason now for the commissioner to suspend the license," Manahan said.
James Kilbreth, an attorney for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, said that organization thinks the Maine DEP should have suspended the NECEC license weeks ago. Rebutting Manahan's opening statement, Kilbreth said he could demonstrate that "there are no reroutes available" for NECEC.
"Even if there were, they would require a substantial new permitting process that will take months if not years. And until there's certainty about any of those reroutes, they should not be allowed to continue to construct," he said. "I think what the evidence will show is that the voters of Maine overwhelmingly passed to end this project. The vote was 60 to 40. Fifteen out of 16 counties voted to stop the project; in eight of those counties, every town voted to stop the project. In Franklin and Somerset counties, which are the most affected by the project, the vote was two-to-one. There is simply no basis to allow any further construction in the face of that vote."
Robert Weingarten, who represented the grassroots group Friends of the Boundary Mountains at Monday's hearing, agreed and said the stakes of the Maine DEP proceedings represented "nothing short of a judgment on the strength of democracy in the state of Maine."
"Shall the will of the people of our state prevail or will dense, obtuse legalisms be employed to negate the people's will in favor of financial and political expediencies?" he asked rhetorically during an opening statement. "In the recent past, we have witnessed state after state attempting and often succeeding in limiting and obfuscating the power of its citizens' vote. Is that what we have to look forward to in the state of Maine? Such will be the case if the referendum result of November 2 is ignored by the DEP and CMP is allowed to continue to clear cut and build its disruptive corridor to nowhere."
The decision to either suspend the license for the NECEC project or allow it to remain in place rests solely with Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim and officials from her office did not offer a timeline Monday for reaching that decision.