Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year.
Several factors are driving the trend, said David Morin of the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association and owner of tree grower Arrowhead Acres in Uxbridge, including over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.
Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.
At Marshall’s Farm Stand, 144 Concord St. in Gloucester, Colby Doyon said tree prices have risen — “but not a tremendous amount, not bigger than last year” — because of shortages, and the trees are selling fast.
“We got 50 last week, and there are 17 left,” Doyon said, adding Marshall’s is expecting another 50 next week, “and that should be it for the season.’
Morin said he’s heard from some retailers who usually order 2,500 trees reporting only receiving 500.
At Lattof Farms, 205 Main St. in Rockport, owner Ralph Sweet said, “We’ve already sold almost probably a third of our load already.”
That was Monday, and Sweet said the farm usually sells between five and 10 trees before Thanksgiving. “We’re way over that now.”
“If we have trees on this lot after the 15 of December, I’ll be very shocked to tell you the truth,” he said. “ I’m guessing, but that’s the way it looks right now.”
Sweet said Lattof’s got the usual number of trees in, but for the first time, does not have the option to order 50 more.
Morin said while there is a shortage of wholesale trees which are sold on retail lots, most Massachusetts tree farms are selling the same number of trees as last year — there’s just more people looking to buy them.
“My place doubled business last year, and we’re 32% over last year,” Morin said of Arrowhead Acres.
He said Wednesday that at least 10 Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association member farms have sold their allotments for the year already.
Morin said it takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity, and a decade ago there was a glut of trees, so farmers planted fewer trees for several years. Also many tree farmers are getting older — he himself is 80, he says — and have or are getting out the business because no family wants to take over.
“More are getting out, than young people getting in,” he said, adding a younger generation is ready to take over when he steps away. “Like fishing, it’s tough on the body. They find other ways to make a living.”
“Any shortages that exist are a results of actions taken 10 years ago, which reduced the number of trees ready to sell,” he added.
Also pushing people to tree farms and retail tree stands are stories about artificial trees stuck on container ships in the Pacific, Morin said.
Shipments of artificial trees have been delayed this year due to supply chain issues including a shortage of truck drivers to make deliveries.
“Some of the major retailers say they have about 43 percent of their inventory right now when it should be closer to 70 percent at this time of the year,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, which represents Christmas tree retailers.
The COVID-19 pandemic also may be driving Christmas trees sale this year, like last.
“People were suffering from cabin fever last year and wanted to get out in the fresh air,” Morin said. “They are working from home and have more time to do the usual, or maybe unusual, work of decorating.”
