Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.