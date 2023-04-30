Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY
Monday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet.
Monday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, north winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest around 10 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet, subsiding to 3 to 5 feet.