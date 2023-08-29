Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday

South winds of 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Seas  2 to 4 feet, patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility  of 1 nautical mile or less.

Wednesday night

West winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday

North winds of 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Thursday night

North winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday and Friday night

Southwest winds of 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday through Sunday night

Southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.  

