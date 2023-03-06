Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
Monday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.