Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southeast 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain.
Friday, southeast winds around 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.