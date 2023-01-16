Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.