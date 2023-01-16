Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale warning in effect through Monday morning.
Monday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Snow likely with a chance of rain.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night and Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.