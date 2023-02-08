Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY
Thursday, southwest winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Sunday morning, northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of rain.
Monday and Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.