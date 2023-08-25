Friday
Southeast winds 15-20 knots becoming south 20-25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots; seas 3-5 feet. Showers; visibility 1-3 nautical miles
Friday night
South winds 20-25 knots, diminishing to 15-20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4-6 feet. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1-3 nautical miles.
Saturday
Southwest winds 10-15 knots, diminishing to 5-10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3-5 feet. Showers likely; visibility 1-3 nautical miles.
Saturday night
Northwest winds 5-10 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 2-4 feet; a chance of showers.