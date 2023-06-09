Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Friday, east winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, north winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.