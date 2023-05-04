Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
Thursday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Patchy drizzle.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.