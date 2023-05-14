Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, west winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.