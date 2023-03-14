Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY
Wednesday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night through Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.