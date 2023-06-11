Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.