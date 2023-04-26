Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Sunday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers.