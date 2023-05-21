Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.